Governor unsettled by CM, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

January 10, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin usually in his speeches and announcements makes the opposition feel unsettled, but this morning he did the same to the Tamil Nadu Governor, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday evening.

He was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the youth festival cricket tournament organised ahead of Pongal celebration, at Saidapet, on Monday.

“The T.N. Chief Minister is someone who is dedicated to the welfare of the people and at the same time, ensures that he raises his voice if our rights are encroached upon. I urge all the youth here to stand by him and support him,” he said.

Addressing the participants, he urged them to continue playing any sport of their choice and said that this would greatly help them in the future. “However, much you play, sports will uplift you in equal measure. It will take you on a good path, and the Tamil Nadu government is doing a lot to identify and support sportspersons from a young age,” Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

He praised the efforts of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who had organised the tournament which saw the participation of 3,000 teams from across Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Subramanian said the teams which participated in the tournament would be given cricket kits, and that the teams that came first and second would be given a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. A team from Velachery were the winners of the tournament and a team from Shollinganallur were the runners up.

Dayanidhi Maran, Central Chennai, Member of Parliament criticised Governor R.N. Ravi and contended he seemed to not know the meaning of the Governor’s post and this was reflected in what he spoke as well. Hitting out at the Governor’s statement that the name “Tamizhagam” was appropriate for the state instead of “Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Maran questioned whether it would be possible for him to do this in other states. “We are unsure whether he is acting on his own accord, or whether he is being instructed to do so,” he said.