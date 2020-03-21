Governor seeks support for ‘Janata curfew’

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has appealed to the people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Janata Curfew’ from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to combat COVID-19 outbreak.
In a statement, he requested the people to adhere to the guidelines outlined by the Prime Minister in the interest of safety of all citizens and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a televised message on Thursday, the Prime Minister urged the people not to leave their homes, Mr. Purohit pointed out. Mr. Modi had also suggested measures like social distancing, showing appreciation for workers at hospitals, airports, railways and other essential services by giving them all a 5-minute standing ovation by clapping hands or beating the plates, the Governor added.
