Governor R.N. Ravi participates in TTD’s Ram Janmbhoomi celebrations

January 18, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The TTD has been conducting daily concerts and bhajans at the temple, which will continue till January 26

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi honouring Bharathanatyam dancer and guru Padma Subrahmanyam at the event in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple and participated in the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Kshetra Prana Pratishta celebrations there. He also honoured Bharathanatyam dancer and guru Padma Subrahmanyam who performed at the event. The programme was preceded by a Veena recital by B. Kannan. Mr. Ravi also prayed to the idol of Sri Ram installed at the temple. The TTD has been conducting daily concerts and bhajans at the temple, which will continue till January 26. Sources said that on the day of the Pran Pratishta at Ram Janmbhoomi, special programmes, including Vedaparayanam and Vishnu Sahasranama chanting, had been planned from 6.30 a.m. onwards.

