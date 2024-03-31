ADVERTISEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi inaugurates Param Vir Chakra garden

March 31, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Chennai

The garden displays the history with statues of the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees

The Hindu Bureau

Governor of Tamil Nadu R.N.Ravi inaugurating Param Vir Chakra Garden at Kanchi Mahaswami Vidya Mandir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi inaugurated Param Vir Chakra garden and Aikyam exhibition in the Kanchi Mahaswami Vidya Mandir in Tambaram on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Karanbir Singh Brar, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), General Officer Commanding (Dakshin Bharat area) and chairman of Sri Kanchi Mahaswami Trust V.Shankar.

The garden, that displayed the history with statues of the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, was unveiled in the presence of Sub Major and Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC, Sub Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC, and kin of late Major R.Parameswaran, PVC along with several personnel of the Armed Forces.

Lt. Gen. Karanbir Singh Brar said this kind of honour has not been accorded by any non-Army institute or organisation. “We always had heroes amongst us. But, I think, we were shy of honouring them. But, this is the time when everything is emerging in India,” he said.

He also added that Indian Armed Forces do not need any validation, but the services need to be highlighted. “Wherever it [a situation] is most challenging, Indian troops are deployed. Western countries don’t send their troops,” he stated.

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi viewed the spaces later in the day.

