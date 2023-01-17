Governor releases Tamil version of PM’s book ‘Exam Warriors’

January 17, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Exams are not everything in life, and students are much more than that. Students are our country’s biggest assets, said R.N. Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu.

He was speaking at the release of the Tamil Version of the book ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday.

“This book is a collection of very simple and yet very effective tips which are not just limited to writing exams now, but for all the exams you will face in your life as you grow up. The book has come from the Prime Minister’s concern about the youth, and the feedback he has received from students, teachers and parents,” Mr. Ravi said, addressing the students who were a part of the audience.

Students from schools in the city who attended the event, were given copies of the book.

Speaking on the occasion, V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras, said that one test or exam does not define a student. “The book aims to convert a student from an exam ‘worrier’ to an exam ‘warrior’. Of late, the need to come out in the top ranks among lakhs of students taking up an exam has become a big source of stress and worry for students,” he said.

He further spoke about how there are many more opportunities now for students that they can explore, and highlighted the National Education policy’s emphasis on interdisciplinary education as well as a historic order by the University Grants Commission to allow students to pursue two full-time degrees simultaneously.