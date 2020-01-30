Governor releases ₹2 cr. for meal scheme

Financial assistance of ₹2 crore was released from discretionary grants of the Governor, for the construction of a centralised kitchen and other infrastructure required to provide breakfast, through the Akshaya Patra Foundation, to 12,000 students studying in Corporation schools across Chennai.

The breakfast scheme, run by the foundation, was inaugurated by the Governor in February 2019. To expand the programme, the Greater Chennai Corporation had permitted the foundation to set up a centralised kitchen on Greams Road. Raj Bhavan, to further its objective of serving the underprivileged children of Tamil Nadu, came forward to donate a sum of ₹5 crore, and signed an MoU with the foundation.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit handed over the first instalment of the donation to Kodandarama Dasa, vice-president of the foundation. The rest of the funds will be released, in a phased manner, and the facility will be completed in six months.