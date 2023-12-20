ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ravi holds review meet on relief, rescue operations

December 20, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi reviewed the rescue and relief operations by Central agencies and defence forces in the flood-affected southern districts in a meeting held at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

According to a release, senior officials of the Armed Forces, the Coast Guard, the NDRF, Southern Railway, the Airports Authority of India, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, the India Meteorological Department, and the Indian Red Cross Society attended the meeting.

They shared updates about the situation, especially in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, and rescue and relief measures under way. The Navy said that their personnel deployed in INS Kattabomman (Tirunelveli) and INS Parundu (Ramanathapuram) were reaching out to the people.

The Air Force conducted flying operations for rescue and relief works through aircraft deployed in Sulur Air Base and Thiruvananthapuram.

The release said: “Some agencies raised concerns about the absence of coordination in deployment of personnel and a lack of appreciation of the overall situation in the affected districts, due to which they have no clear idea about the exact resource requirements...”

Though a request was sent to the Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu government, to send a representative for the meeting, no State government official attended the meeting, the release said.

