Governor offers funds to build compound wall

Governor Banwarilal Purohit announced a donation of ₹51 lakh to Amar Seva Sangam to enable it build a compound wall.

At the inauguration of the two-day conference on ‘Early Intervention - Maximizing the Potential of Children with Special Needs Towards Inclusion’ in the city, Mr. Purohit said that he had signed the file regarding the donation and the cheque would reach the institution within a week.

He praised the Sangam’s founder president S. Ramakrishnan for his efforts in establishing an institution to help children with disabilities.

According to a 2016 study, India was home to 12 million children with disabilities and the State had as many as one lakh children, he said.

Mr. Purohit praised the State for its efforts in systematically screening children below the age of 18 for defects, deficiencies, diseases and developmental delays and disabilities under the National Health Mission.

“I compliment the government of Tamil Nadu for further scaling up the model of Amar Seva Sangam’s home-based early intervention programme,” he said.

Founder of Kauvery hospitals Aravindan Selvaraj has offered to partner in the initiative to set up a rehabilitation centre under public private partnership model through Ayushman Bharat scheme. He said with hospitals in seven places, his hospital would be interested in offering rehabilitation services as till date the government had only one such centre.

From what started in a thatched roof decades ago, Amar Seva Sangam has now grown phenomenally and turned into a great institution, director S.P. Muthuraman said at the launch of a mobile app and a theme song in the city on Friday. S. Ramakrishnan, founder of Amar Seva Sangam, spoke.