Chennai

Governor meets NCC team

Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday interacted with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingent cadets from Tamil Nadu, who took part in the Republic Day Parade, 2022 in New Delhi. The Governor advised the cadets to remain always motivated by developing positive thoughts and eliminating negative thoughts. He urged the students to emulate the NCC’s motto ‘Unity and Discipline’ always, while discharging their duties.

Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar), was present.


