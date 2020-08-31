Governor, leaders condole Pranab’s death

A great loss to the country, says CM

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and leaders cutting across party lines condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Mr. Mukherjee was an outstanding Parliamentarian, statesman-par-excellence and outstanding politician, Mr. Purohit said in his condolence message. He was respected by everyone across all sections of society and all political parties. A glorious era had come to an end, he added.

Mr. Palaniswami, who is also the co-coordinator of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, said it was a great loss for the country and recalled that Mr. Mukherjee was a hard worker and an able administrator. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam extended his deepest condolences.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M.K. Stalin recalled Mr. Mukherjee’s administrative and negotiation skills to resolve problems and said he always showed keen interest in the development of Tamil Nadu.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri recalled that he worked for India’s progress by serving in various roles as Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Commerce Minister, External Affairs Minister, and so on.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss and MP Anbumani Ramadoss, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, DMK MP Kanimozhi, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, T.K. Rangarajan of the CPI(M), BJP State unit president L. Murugan, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founder Vijayakant and the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, extended their condolences.

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy condoled the death of Pranab Mukherjee on Monday.