Governor lauds the work of postal department in encouraging small savings

R.N. Ravi praised the work of Tamil Nadu Postal Circle which has the highest number of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts in the country

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 12, 2022 21:24 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi distributing the Sukanya Samriddhi Account passbooks to girls on the occasion of National Postal Week in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi appreciated the Tamil Nadu Postal Circle for having the highest number of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts in the country. He was participating in the National Postal Week 2022 programme at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

He said the postal scheme, which goes by the name “Selvamagal Semippu Thittam” in Tamil Nadu, has the highest number of 28 lakh accounts in the State and wanted the postal department to create more awareness among the masses.

Mr. Ravi said the Centre’s futuristic schemes, including the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, were executed as part of the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” initiative which aimed at bringing transformational changes in gender disparity and female infanticide.

The National Postal Week is celebrated annually from October 9 to 13 and in this year celebration G. Natarajan, Post Master General, Chennai Region, and K. Somasundaram, Director of Postal Services, Chennai region, participated.

