Governor lauds Mahaveer award-winners

CHENNAI

30 January 2021 01:28 IST

‘Forces of modern culture sweeping across the globe, upsetting our traditions’

“The forces of modern culture are sweeping across the globe and upsetting our traditions, values and attitudes.

“It is imperative that we do not lose the core values of our culture, namely, non-violence, peace and harmonious living and helping the needy,” said Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

He was speaking at the presentation ceremony of Mahaveer Awards organised by Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation in the city on Friday.

The Governor lauded the award-winners, in various categories like women social entrepreneur, education, non-violence and vegetarianism, medicine, community and social service, including Federation of Indian Animal Protection organisation, New Delhi, Baba Palla Singh Goushala, Punjab, Shree Panchmahal Anusuchit Jati Education Trust, Manav Kalyan Trust, Gujarat, Anand Kumar, founder of ‘Super 30”, Shyamalatha Mohan Raj, Jeevodaya Hospice for Cancer Patients in Chennai, Pain and Palliative Care Society, Kozhikode, Gramin Adiwasi Samaj Vikas Sansthan, Madhya Pradesh and Sewadham Ashram, Madhya Pradesh.

“The recipients of the awards this evening are powerful role models for our society,” he said. They are a blend of social commitment and compassion. I am grateful for their services to the weak and underprivileged in our society. I congratulate the award winners and I am sure that many more will be inspired to follow them in their quest to serve society with selflessness,” he added.

D.R. Mehta, former chairman of SEBI; S. Gurumurthy, Editor, Thuglak, T.S. Krishnamurthy, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, and Prasanchand Jain, Managing Trustee, Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation and other dignitaries participated.