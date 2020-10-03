Governor inaugurates Khadi rebate sales

Governor Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the ‘Gandhi Jayanthi Celebrations and Khadi Rebate Sales’ at the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan at Gopalapuram, an official from the Raj Bhavan said.
The Governor sanctioned a sum of ₹51 lakh from his discretionary grant to the Harijan Sevak Sangh in T. Nagar here, which was founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932. An official communication from the Raj Bhavan said the Governor handed over the funds to P. Maruthi, state president of Harijan Sevak Sangh in T. Nagar.
The Harijan Sevak Sangh is constructing a women’s hostel to accommodate 220 students, to provide free lodging facility for those hailing from economically poor families. The Governor is also the chief patron of Harijan Sevak Sangh. Anandrao V. Patil, Secretary to Governor was also present during the event.
