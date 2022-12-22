Governor hosts the Advent Christmas get-together

December 22, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

An official release said, in his address, Mr. Ravi said Lord Jesus Christ belongs to humanity and does not pertain to any particular religion.

Aloysius Xavier Lopez 9413

Governor R.N. Ravi

Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday hosted The Advent Christmas get-together at Raj Bhavan.

An official release said, in his address, Mr. Ravi said Lord Jesus Christ belongs to humanity and does not pertain to any particular religion. Even at the time Jesus was put on cross, he sought forgiveness for those who tormented him.

The Governor said the world was facing serious challenges resulting from selfishness and greed, reckless exploitation of nature, unprecedented pandemic, climate crisis and violence. At this juncture, the message of Lord Jesus is more relevant.

