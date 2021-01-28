Governor greets Padma awardees from T.N.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday extended his greetings to those who have been chosen for the Padma awards from Tamil Nadu for their contributions to the nation.
While congratulating the awardees and the family members of those who have been chosen for the awards posthumously, the Governor said his heart was filled with pride and joy, an official communication from Raj Bhavan said.
Mr. Purohit further said their achievement would be a shining and inspiring example for people of the State.
The Governor praised the contributions made by all the 11 eminent personalities who have been chosen for the awards.
Late singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam was named for Padma Vibhushan. The Padma Shri awardees are P. Subramanian (posthumous), trade and industry; Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan (posthumous), medicine; K.C. Sivasankaran (posthumous), art; Pappammal, agriculture; Subbu Arumugam, art; Solomon Pappaiah, literature and education-journalism; Marachi Subburaman, social work; Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, art; Sridhar Vembu, trade and industry; and P. Anitha for sports.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath