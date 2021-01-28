Governor greets Padma awardees from T.N.

Their achievement will be a shining example, says Purohit

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday extended his greetings to those who have been chosen for the Padma awards from Tamil Nadu for their contributions to the nation.

While congratulating the awardees and the family members of those who have been chosen for the awards posthumously, the Governor said his heart was filled with pride and joy, an official communication from Raj Bhavan said.

Mr. Purohit further said their achievement would be a shining and inspiring example for people of the State.

The Governor praised the contributions made by all the 11 eminent personalities who have been chosen for the awards.

Late singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam was named for Padma Vibhushan. The Padma Shri awardees are P. Subramanian (posthumous), trade and industry; Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan (posthumous), medicine; K.C. Sivasankaran (posthumous), art; Pappammal, agriculture; Subbu Arumugam, art; Solomon Pappaiah, literature and education-journalism; Marachi Subburaman, social work; Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, art; Sridhar Vembu, trade and industry; and P. Anitha for sports.