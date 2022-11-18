Governor flags off train carrying delegates to Kashi Tamil Sangamam

November 18, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

Governor R.N. Ravi flagged off the train carrying delegates to the Kashi Tamil Sangamam at the Egmore station on Thursday.

The first batch of 205 delegates are travelling on the Rameswaram-Varanasi Express.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam is organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, in association with Banaras Hindu University, at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, from November 17 to December 19.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L. Murugan accompanied the Governor.

Mr. Ravi interacted with the selection committee comprising industrialist and philanthropist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University Vice-Chancellor S. Sudha Seshayyan, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot Mohammed Asif Ali and IIT Madras professor Mohansankar Sivaprakasam.