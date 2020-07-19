Governor condoles death of mathematician C.S. Seshadri

CHENNAI

19 July 2020 00:08 IST

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday condoled the death of C.S. Seshadri, eminent Indian mathematician and founder and director-emeritus of the Chennai Mathematical Institute.

In his message, The Governor said Seshadri was known for his brilliant work in algebraic geometry, which people would remember for ages.

He was honoured with a Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country. His demise was an irreparable loss to the people of the country, he said.

