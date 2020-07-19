Chennai

Governor condoles death of mathematician C.S. Seshadri

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday condoled the death of C.S. Seshadri, eminent Indian mathematician and founder and director-emeritus of the Chennai Mathematical Institute.

In his message, The Governor said Seshadri was known for his brilliant work in algebraic geometry, which people would remember for ages.

He was honoured with a Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country. His demise was an irreparable loss to the people of the country, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2020 12:09:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/governor-condoles-death-of-mathematician-cs-seshadri/article32127009.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY