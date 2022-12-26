ADVERTISEMENT

Governor, Chief Minister condole death of Bharathiar’s granddaughter

December 26, 2022 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil poet Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathiar’s granddaughter Lalitha Bharathi died on Monday due to old age. She was 94. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N.Ravi and Chief Minister M.K.Stalin expressed their grief over her death.

Offering his condolences, the Governor noted Lalitha Bharathi was an eminent singer and a dedicated music teacher.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said she was the daughter of Bharathiar’s elder daughter Thangammal. Recalling her contributions, he said Lalitha Bharathi had worked as a music teacher for 40 years and dedicated herself towards disseminating Bharathiar’s poems through music.

