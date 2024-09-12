Governor, Chief Minister, and other leaders from T.N. condole Yechury’s death

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and senior political leaders in Tamil Nadu condoled the death of veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

A social media post by the Raj Bhavan quoted the Governor as saying: “His impactful contributions to Indian politics will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!”

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of Yechury, who was a stalwart of the Left Movement and a towering figure in Indian politics. In his condolence message, he said Yechury was a fearless leader whose commitment to justice was evident from a young age, as he courageously stood against the Emergency as a student leader.

‘’His dedication to the cause of the working class, secularism, social justice, equality, and progressive values shaped a distinguished career that will continue to inspire future generations. I will always cherish the insightful interactions I had with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and comrades during this difficult time,’‘ Mr. Stalin added.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the party flags would fly at half mast for a week and all party programmes stood cancelled for three days as a mark of respect to Yechury, who was born in Chennai. His other connection with Chennai was that he was elected to the Polit Bureau in the all-India party conference held in Chennai in 1992. ‘’His death is a great loss to Left parties and secular movements in the country,’‘ he added.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, recalling his interactions with Yechury, said he made a mark as a Parliamentarian and a leader of people. ‘’We travelled together in the ideological war against communal forces. His death is an irreparable loss, especially at a time when the country is going through a crisis,’‘ he said. Mr. Veeramani added that achieving a society based on the ideas of socialism and equality would be a befitting tribute to the leader.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Yechury was a brilliant writer and his death was a loss to progressive forces and and the Left parties. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said Yechury, a friend of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, played an important role in bringing together secular forces and forming the INDIA bloc.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said Yechury’s role was important in formation of alliances at the national level. ‘‘I hoped he would achieve great heights in Indian politics. But his death has come as a great disappointment,’‘ he added.