Governor calls for more clean energy

‘Climate crisis is the major problem as many countries fear getting submerged in 30-40 years’

Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday called for producing more clean and green energy while stressing the need to save the earth from the continuous exploitation due to human greed.

Speaking at the inauguration of the five-day Palar Peruvizha 2022, which was organised by the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple here, he said the climate crisis was the major problem in the world as many countries feared getting submerged in the next 30 to 40 years. “A theology that advocates man is the centre of all creation and the rest are for his enjoyment has been the root cause of the crisis the world has been facing. This is a grim situation,” he said.

In this context, the Governor pointed to the initiatives taken by the Centre to tackle climate change. For instance, an international solar alliance was started by the Centre in 2016 with the aim of achieving 100 gigawatt of solar energy by 2025. The target was achieved much earlier in September last year. Now, the target was increased to 500 gigawatt of clean energy by 2030. “We are showing the way for the rest of the world in saving the earth, which is not a resource but a mother that needs to be protected,” he said.

Highlighting the need to save every drop of rainwater, Mr. Ravi said the Central government’s Amrit Sarovar scheme was aimed at creating more ponds and lakes to save the rainwater that drained into the sea. Waterbodies should be celebrated as they prevented soil erosion and helped to irrigate farmland. He referred to Tamil literature, including The Silappathikaram and The Tirukkural, to highlight the importance of conservation and celebration of waterbodies.

Later, the Governor paid floral tributes to the Palar river from the bridge at Ranipet on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway before returning to Chennai.