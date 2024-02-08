GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government will not hesitate to take action against those committing wrongful acts in HR&CE department: Minister

The HR&CE department has completed kumbhabhishekam of 1,360 temples and retrieved lands worth ₹5,594 crore

February 08, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department and the State government will not hesitate to take action on those committing wrongful acts, Minister P. K. Sekarbabu warned, on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a compound wall for a property restored to the Margasahayeshwarar temple at a cost of ₹73.76 lakh, he said the department had recently filed a police complaint against an assistant priest of Devi Karumariamman temple at Thiruverkadu.

The priest had replaced the gold thaali of the deity with the one made of brass. He had pledged the piece of jewellery for ₹61,000. However, the incident came to light during a routine check after a festival. The joint commissioner of the temple then took steps to retrieve the thaali and filed a complaint, Mr. Sekarbabu said. “Though the jewellery was returned, we wanted the incident to be a deterrent to others even to think of such acts,” he said. 

The Minister also said that the police was investigating into the incident of some miscreants setting fire at the entrance of the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore. “The safety of temples, the idols enshrined inside them, their properties and their jewellery is paramount to this department,” he said. 

Mr. Sekarbabu went on to explain that the department had completed the Kumbhabhishekam of 1,360 temples and lands worth ₹5,594 crore had been retrieved. Work to construct a five-tier gopuram would soon begin at the Margasahayeshwarar temple at a cost of ₹1.35 crore. 

