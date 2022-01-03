Government urged to put off public hearing on Ennore plant

Residents submit a petition to TNPCB citing COVID-19 surge

Members of various organisations, including youth groups and residents of north Chennai, have urged the government to postpone the public hearing on Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) Expansion, slated for Thursday, until the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

A group of representatives from Chennai Climate Action Group and Save Ennore Creek campaign on Monday submitted a petition to the officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, said a release here.

Residents said they did not want another power plant in the area. But under the present conditions, with COVID-19 cases on the rise, many residents would not be able to attend the public hearing due to restrictions and hence the request, they said.