‘Government updating electric vehicle policy’

The State currently has around 14,000 electric vehicles (EVs), and this number is expected to increase. This is likely to be in the two-wheeler segment, especially since there is not much price parity there.

“Electric two-wheelers and petrol-driven two-wheelers cost almost the same, which is perhaps one reason for around 90% of EVs being two-wheelers,” an automobile industry expert explained.

“Once the Ola Factory opens, the number of EVs is expected to increase. Not just this, the Hosur belt has a lot of EV startups that are raring to go. However, the State government is yet to approve an EV policy for commercial vehicles in both the three-wheeler and four-wheeler segments. We are not sure why. Perhaps they are afraid that revenue through diesel or registrations might fall,” another expert said.

Tamil Nadu, which had announced its e-vehicle policy in 2019, is currently in the process of updating it. “The government is actively considering support for charging infrastructure, especially with all the vehicles being sold,” an official source explained. The government at present grants 100% tax exemption for all battery-operated vehicles (electric vehicles).