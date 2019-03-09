Government to revamp public transport: J. Radhakrishnan

The State government has plans to revamp the public transport in a big way by replacing old vehicles with new ones and also introduce electric buses, said J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary of the Transport Department.

In his inaugural address at the ‘Conference on Automotive R&D trends’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the city on Friday, he said in the next four years public transport facility would get a boost as the State plans to induct 2,000 electric buses and replace old buses conforming to the Bharat Standard VI version. This would drastically reduce the pollution in the State, he assured.

“The eight State Transport Corporations earn ₹30 crore per day but on an average are saddled with a loss of ₹8 crore per day,” Mr. Radhakrishan said and added that though China has been making big strides in the transport sector, India has the capability to match up, with States like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu having good potential for growth.

Swarna Ramesh, Scientist and Additional Director (Robotics), CVRDE – Ministry of Defence, explained about the Unmanned Tracking vehicles called Muntra which are being tested for various defense purposes including surveillance, recce and deactivating mines. The Muntra defense vehicles are being planned to put to use by the Border Force also.

Aravind S. Bharadwaj, chief technology officer — farm equipment sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, appreciated the Central government’s initiative in promoting electric vehicles in the country with the FAME scheme. Mr. Bharadwaj said while Artificial Intelligence and autonomous vehicles look to be a far away technology in the country burdened with huge traffic congestion, poor infrastructure facility, and poor driving practices, autonomous vehicles have a lot of relevance in this country than in any developed country.