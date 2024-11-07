Government to issue gazette notification for street vending zones in Chennai

The State government is expected to issue a gazette notification of the first list of vending zones along 39 roads, based on the recommendations of the Town Vending Committee of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

A total of 63 roads, which had reported vending activity, will be declared no-vending and no-parking zones based on objections raised by the traffic police following an analysis of traffic flow on the stretches. At the eighth meeting of the Town Vending Committee this week, representatives of vendors participated and approved a new list of vending and no vending zones. The list has been sent to the State government for gazette notification.

Major stretches such as Ethiraj Salai in ward 61 in Egmore and Demellows Road in ward 73 are among those that are expected to be notified as vending zones. Once the gazette notification is completed by the government, the GCC will earmark the spaces for the vendors. The GCC plans to provide newly designed vending carts for street vendors on such stretches. “Engineers will finalise the design of the carts soon,” an official said.

Stretches such as Pantheon Road in ward 61 and Stephenson Road in ward 45 will be notified as no-vending zones to ease traffic congestion.

Based on the analysis of traffic flow by the police, no-parking zones have been proposed along many parts of Poonamallee High Road in wards 144, 145, and 147, Arcot Road in ward 149, Tambaram-Puzhal Bypass Road in ward 150, Mount-Poonamallee High Road in ward 151, and Kundrathur Road in ward 153.

