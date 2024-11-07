 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government to issue gazette notification for street vending zones in Chennai

While 39 roads will be notified as vending zones in the first phase, 63 will be made into no-vending and no-parking zones

Published - November 07, 2024 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Stretches such as Ethiraj Salai in Egmore are among those that are expected to be notified as vending zones.

Stretches such as Ethiraj Salai in Egmore are among those that are expected to be notified as vending zones. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

The State government is expected to issue a gazette notification of the first list of vending zones along 39 roads, based on the recommendations of the Town Vending Committee of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

A total of 63 roads, which had reported vending activity, will be declared no-vending and no-parking zones based on objections raised by the traffic police following an analysis of traffic flow on the stretches. At the eighth meeting of the Town Vending Committee this week, representatives of vendors participated and approved a new list of vending and no vending zones. The list has been sent to the State government for gazette notification.

Major stretches such as Ethiraj Salai in ward 61 in Egmore and Demellows Road in ward 73 are among those that are expected to be notified as vending zones. Once the gazette notification is completed by the government, the GCC will earmark the spaces for the vendors. The GCC plans to provide newly designed vending carts for street vendors on such stretches. “Engineers will finalise the design of the carts soon,” an official said.

Stretches such as Pantheon Road in ward 61 and Stephenson Road in ward 45 will be notified as no-vending zones to ease traffic congestion.

Based on the analysis of traffic flow by the police, no-parking zones have been proposed along many parts of Poonamallee High Road in wards 144, 145, and 147, Arcot Road in ward 149, Tambaram-Puzhal Bypass Road in ward 150, Mount-Poonamallee High Road in ward 151, and Kundrathur Road in ward 153.

Published - November 07, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.