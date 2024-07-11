ADVERTISEMENT

Government to felicitate private schools that recorded 100% pass in Class XII board exam

Published - July 11, 2024 10:45 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to encourage students and teachers, the State government will felicitate private schools that have recorded a 100% pass in Class XII board examination on August 4. As many as 2,199 private matriculation higher secondary and 1,750 private high schools will be recognised in this event. Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will also felicitate 78 students who won medals in various sports competitions at the international level, 255 students at the national level, and 1,579 students at the State level in August.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US