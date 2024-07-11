GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government to felicitate private schools that recorded 100% pass in Class XII board exam

Published - July 11, 2024 10:45 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to encourage students and teachers, the State government will felicitate private schools that have recorded a 100% pass in Class XII board examination on August 4. As many as 2,199 private matriculation higher secondary and 1,750 private high schools will be recognised in this event. Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will also felicitate 78 students who won medals in various sports competitions at the international level, 255 students at the national level, and 1,579 students at the State level in August.

