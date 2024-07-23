ADVERTISEMENT

Government to distribute 28,848 pattas to residents in Chennai, suburbs soon, says Udhayanidhi

Published - July 23, 2024 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister distributed 2,124 to beneficiaries in Madhavaram on July 23

The Hindu Bureau

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The State government is set to distribute pattas for 28,848 beneficiaries in the city and its suburban areas, said Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Distributing pattas to 2,124 beneficiaries in Madhavaram on Tuesday, July 23, he said the State government would start the distribution of pattas for residents in Chennai and its suburbs soon. “A total of 1,984 pattas will be distributed in Sholinganallur on Wednesday,” he said.

Pointing to welfare schemes of the DMK government, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme had been adopted in countries such as Canada and Sri Lanka. “Over 20 lakh students get breakfast in the State every day,” he said.

Similarly, 1.16 crore beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam have been receiving assistance for 11 months. “Tamil Nadu has emerged number one in the country in 13 aspects, including poverty eradication, women empowerment, and sanitation, according to the Niti Aayog,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The DMK government is determined to work for the welfare of the poor and middle-class people. In a bid to provide housing for the poor, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi launched the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in the State in the 1970s for the first time in the country. Our Chief Minister has improved the welfare schemes to provide better housing for the poor,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US