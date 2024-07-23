GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government to distribute 28,848 pattas to residents in Chennai, suburbs soon, says Udhayanidhi

The Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister distributed 2,124 to beneficiaries in Madhavaram on July 23

Published - July 23, 2024 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The State government is set to distribute pattas for 28,848 beneficiaries in the city and its suburban areas, said Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Distributing pattas to 2,124 beneficiaries in Madhavaram on Tuesday, July 23, he said the State government would start the distribution of pattas for residents in Chennai and its suburbs soon. “A total of 1,984 pattas will be distributed in Sholinganallur on Wednesday,” he said.

Pointing to welfare schemes of the DMK government, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme had been adopted in countries such as Canada and Sri Lanka. “Over 20 lakh students get breakfast in the State every day,” he said.

Similarly, 1.16 crore beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam have been receiving assistance for 11 months. “Tamil Nadu has emerged number one in the country in 13 aspects, including poverty eradication, women empowerment, and sanitation, according to the Niti Aayog,” he said.

“The DMK government is determined to work for the welfare of the poor and middle-class people. In a bid to provide housing for the poor, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi launched the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in the State in the 1970s for the first time in the country. Our Chief Minister has improved the welfare schemes to provide better housing for the poor,” he said.

