Government to develop new bus stands in Srirangam, Dindigul and Nagercoil, says K.N. Nehru

March 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Presenting the demand for grants for the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, the Minister announces new bus stands and crematoriums for various urban local bodies

The Hindu Bureau

The government will develop new bus stands in the municipal corporations of Dindigul, Nagercoil and Tiruchirapalli (Srirangam), said Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru.

Presenting the demand for grants for the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, he said municipalities such as Nagapattinam, Mangadu, Srivilliputhur, Komarapalayam, Aranthangi, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Ulundurpet and Padmanabhapuram would also get new bus stands at a total cost of ₹174 crore.

Existing bus stands in municipalities such as Mettupalayam, Perambalur, Sirkazhi, Thiruthuraipoondi, Karaikudi, Kayalpatinam, Kuzhithurai, Rasipuram, Senkottai, Mathuranthakam, Thiruvathipuram and Coonoor will be renovated at a cost of ₹42.8 crore.

A total of 25 crematoriums will be developed in urban local bodies in the State at an estimated cost of ₹52.5 crore, Mr. Nehru said. The government will implement a policy to develop modern crematoriums in all urban local bodies in the State, he added.

Crematoriums in municipal corporations, such as Madurai, Salem, Nagercoil, and Tambaram, and municipalities, such as Oddanchatram, Thirumangalam, Tenkasi, Palani, Kambam, Usilampati, Devakottai and Puliangudi, will be modernised at a cost of ₹8.5 crore, Mr. Nehru said.

The government will develop 100 parks in urban local bodies at an estimated cost of ₹60.9 crore. Work on development of 307 parks has been taken up at a cost of ₹111.02 crore in the past two years, the Minister said. A total of 50 waterbodies in urban areas will be restored at a cost of ₹42 crore, he added.

