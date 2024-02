February 14, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Chennai

Government school teachers have been directed to undergo full-body examinations once every three years.

According to Government Order issued by the School Education Department, teachers over the age of 50 are directed to undergo the examination, which costs ₹1,000.

As many as 35,600 teachers were identified in the first year to undergo the tests and ₹3.56 lakh will be released from the National Teachers’ Welfare Fund for their benefit.

