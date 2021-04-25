Government Stanley Hospital revises strategy for treatment of COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

25 April 2021 01:15 IST

Manpower redistributed to manage critically ill patients

The Government Stanley Hospital revised its COVID-19 treatment strategy to address the new group of younger patients and those with comorbidities.

Accordingly, a core management team, comprising all experts, will deliberate on the management of serious and critically ill patients to reduce mortality. The hospital will handle only medical and surgical emergencies, trauma cases and also deliveries.

Medical experts and super speciality experts will work in the COVID-19 ward in six-hour shifts for a week, followed by a week of quarantine. All outpatient departments will work as a single unit to redistribute manpower for COVID-19 patients. The general outpatient department will consist of specialists from every branch, who will sit together and handle cases.

This will enable specialists to devote their full attention to critical COVID-19 cases admitted in the hospital, according to the authorities.

Doctors who wished to be exempted from COVID-19 duty have been diverted to the control room, help desk and non-COVID-19 outpatient departments. The arrangements are aimed at effectively using the available medical manpower since some healthcare workers are testing positive for the infection despite adequate protection, hospital authorities said. The hospital had convened a committee to develop management strategies to combat the varied presentation and manifestations of COVID-19 during the second wave.