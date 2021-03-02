Government Stanley Hospital resumes renal transplants

CHENNAI

02 March 2021 01:39 IST

After a gap of several months owing to the lockdown, the Government Stanley Hospital resumed renal transplants recently.

A woman donated a kidney to her son who had chronic renal failure.

The surgery was done on February 24. Hospital authorities said both were doing well. J.V.S. Prakash, head of the Urology Department, and his team conducted the surgery.

Live transplants

Till date the hospital has done 733 live related transplants and 132 cadaveric transplants. On average, 40 to 45 renal transplants are done every year.

Dean P. Balaji said 19 patients were currently on the waiting list for renal transplant.

One transplant would be done every week on the basis of seniority, he said.