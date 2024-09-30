ADVERTISEMENT

Government Stanley Hospital observes World Heart Day

Published - September 30, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

As part of the occasion, a rally was taken out to raise awareness on the importance of a healthy heart

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital at the World Heart Day event on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital observed World Heart Day on Monday. As part of the occasion, a rally was taken out to raise awareness on the importance of a healthy heart.

K. Kannan, professor and head, Department of Cardiology at the hospital, said the schemes of the Tamil Nadu government to provide emergency loading dose for heart attack, such as the Idhayam Kappom and STEMI Heart Attack schemes, were a remarkable milestone ensuring that patients were treated at primary health centres before being referred to higher speciality centres for angiogram and angioplasty. Schemes such as Varumun Kappom and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam emphasised the importance of preventive health among the people.

Around 68,619 outpatients and 15,318 in-patients had been treated at the hospital’s Department of Cardiology so far, and 44,267 echocardiograms and 24,690 angiograms had been done there, a press release said.

Senior cardiologist V. Chockalingam delivered a lecture on “Prevention of Heart Diseases” on the occasion. A handbook for the diet to be followed for a healthy heart was released. Member of Legislative Assembly R. Murthy and hospital dean P. Balaji were among those present.

