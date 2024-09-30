GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government Stanley Hospital observes World Heart Day

As part of the occasion, a rally was taken out to raise awareness on the importance of a healthy heart

Published - September 30, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital at the World Heart Day event on Monday.

Doctors of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital at the World Heart Day event on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital observed World Heart Day on Monday. As part of the occasion, a rally was taken out to raise awareness on the importance of a healthy heart.

K. Kannan, professor and head, Department of Cardiology at the hospital, said the schemes of the Tamil Nadu government to provide emergency loading dose for heart attack, such as the Idhayam Kappom and STEMI Heart Attack schemes, were a remarkable milestone ensuring that patients were treated at primary health centres before being referred to higher speciality centres for angiogram and angioplasty. Schemes such as Varumun Kappom and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam emphasised the importance of preventive health among the people.

Around 68,619 outpatients and 15,318 in-patients had been treated at the hospital’s Department of Cardiology so far, and 44,267 echocardiograms and 24,690 angiograms had been done there, a press release said.

Senior cardiologist V. Chockalingam delivered a lecture on “Prevention of Heart Diseases” on the occasion. A handbook for the diet to be followed for a healthy heart was released. Member of Legislative Assembly R. Murthy and hospital dean P. Balaji were among those present.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.