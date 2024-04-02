ADVERTISEMENT

Government Stanley Hospital marks World Autism Awareness Day

April 02, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

A slew of activities and competitions for 120 children with the disorder was organised

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at the World Autism Awareness Day event organised at Stanley Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday conducted various activities and competitions on World Autism Awareness Day. According to a press release, the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC), Institute of Social Paediatrics, organised activities and competitions for 120 children with autism spectrum disorder, who are undergoing various therapies. Their parents shared their experiences on various therapies that have been offered, the importance of attending regular sessions, and how it helped their children. The Director, Institute of Paediatrics, said if autism was identified in the early stages and intervened consistently, remarkable improvement could be achieved.

