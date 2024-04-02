GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government Stanley Hospital marks World Autism Awareness Day

A slew of activities and competitions for 120 children with the disorder was organised

April 02, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the World Autism Awareness Day event organised at Stanley Hospital on Tuesday.

Participants at the World Autism Awareness Day event organised at Stanley Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday conducted various activities and competitions on World Autism Awareness Day. According to a press release, the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC), Institute of Social Paediatrics, organised activities and competitions for 120 children with autism spectrum disorder, who are undergoing various therapies. Their parents shared their experiences on various therapies that have been offered, the importance of attending regular sessions, and how it helped their children. The Director, Institute of Paediatrics, said if autism was identified in the early stages and intervened consistently, remarkable improvement could be achieved.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.