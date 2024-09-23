ADVERTISEMENT

Government Stanley Hospital holds workshop on sign language

Published - September 23, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

To mark International Sign Language Day, Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Monday conducted a workshop to raise awareness about the significance of sign languages in facilitating communication for the hearing impaired. 

A press release from the hospital said, Gowri Shankar, Head of the ENT Department, emphasised the global importance of this day in promoting inclusion of hearing disabled individuals in society and addressing deafness prevention and management.

This year’s theme — ‘Sign up for Sign Language Rights’ — was highlighted by senior audiologist Muthuselvi, who, alongside a sign language interpreter, discussed the practical applications of sign language. Around 150 persons participated in the workshop. 

The event also featured demonstration of ear protection devices and an exhibition showcasing deafness and hearing aids, further underscoring the commitment to enhancing awareness and support for the hearing disabled community, the press release added. 

CONNECT WITH US