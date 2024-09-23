GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government Stanley Hospital holds workshop on sign language

Published - September 23, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

To mark International Sign Language Day, Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Monday conducted a workshop to raise awareness about the significance of sign languages in facilitating communication for the hearing impaired. 

A press release from the hospital said, Gowri Shankar, Head of the ENT Department, emphasised the global importance of this day in promoting inclusion of hearing disabled individuals in society and addressing deafness prevention and management.

This year’s theme — ‘Sign up for Sign Language Rights’ — was highlighted by senior audiologist Muthuselvi, who, alongside a sign language interpreter, discussed the practical applications of sign language. Around 150 persons participated in the workshop. 

The event also featured demonstration of ear protection devices and an exhibition showcasing deafness and hearing aids, further underscoring the commitment to enhancing awareness and support for the hearing disabled community, the press release added. 

Published - September 23, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.