‘Government should provide millets in PDS and create facilities for people to exercise’

As the data on diabetes epidemic in India are frightening, the government can provide a more healthier and balanced basket of products in the Public Distribution System (PDS) by including millets, and make available facilities such as public parks for people to exercise, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) chairperson Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday.

She was addressing mediapersons on the international conference on mighty millets for food, nutrition and health security, to be held from August 6 to 8 at MSSRF, Taramani.

Dr. Swaminathan said some of the rice being given through the PDS should be replaced with millets and dal. Pointing to a high-carbohydrate diet with lack of dietary diversity and physical exercise, she said, “Too much of rice is driving the diabetes epidemic in India. The data is frightening. The change in dietary pattern is the main reason for the increase in diabetes.”

MSSRF executive director G.N. Hariharan stressed the need for strengthening the State government’s initiative to supply ragi at ration shops by including more farmers. “The seed bank system has preserved the genetic diversity of millets,” he said.

MSSRF director-biodiversity E.D. Israel Oliver King said the government had initiated policy interventions in the country to support cultivation and consumption of millets.

The panellists at the conference will deliberate on various policy avenues and the best practices to enhance production and sustainable use of millets.

Innovative research

The conference will explore innovative research and development initiatives for millets and facilitate networking and partnerships nationally and internationally. Start-ups, private companies and entrepreneurs are expected to get an opportunity to network with scientists and farmers in developing more products from millets.

