Government school vocational stream syllabus revamped in TN

Students to get skill certificates after practical assessments

In a fillip to the vocational stream at government schools across Tamil Nadu, students will be given a skill certificate after practical assessments under the recent syllabus revamp. The revamped syllabus has come into force for Class 11 for the 2022-23 academic year.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has carried out the revamp in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC). The certificate will be given to every student by the Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), accredited by the National Skill Development Corporation and TNSDC.

The Department of School Education initiated the revamp for the students to get better employment opportunities in the industrial sectors.

Among the 12 practical subjects offered in the vocational stream, the syllabus have been revamped for eight subjects, including basic electrical engineering; basic mechanical engineering; agricultural sciences; textile and dress designing; office management; and accountancy and auditing.

“Under the revamped subjects, the students can get skill training for job roles that have been mapped and a skill certificate. This will be an additional certificate, besides the marksheets given on completion of Class 11 and 12,” said S.N. Janardhanan, State president, Tamil Nadu Vocational Teachers Kazhagam.

He said this would be extremely useful for students as they could pick up new skills and knowledge of technology in schools and could seek better employment opportunities in the future.

A training programme was held last month for teachers handling vocational subjects to familiarise them with the revamped syllabus and the new skill training module.