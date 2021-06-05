Government school teaching, non-teaching staff in Chennai asked to get vaccinated by June 20

CHENNAI

05 June 2021 16:32 IST

All teaching and non-teaching staff from government and government-aided schools and Chennai Schools (run by the Greater Chennai Corporation) have been asked to get the COVID-19 vaccine before June 20.

In a circular, the Chennai Chief Educational Officer said teachers who have got vaccinated will have to submit the vaccination certificate to the officials in charge of their school’s jurisdiction. For teachers who cannot take the vaccine, the required documents to support their reasons should be collected as well.

