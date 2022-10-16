Government school teachers ready with new methodology of Ennum Ezhuthum for second term

1.21 teachers for Classes 1 to 3 in government and aided schools undergo training; the modules included learning songs, dance and puppetry

With schools settling into their second term for the current academic year, the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission, which aims to address learning gaps and ensure foundational literacy and numeracy by 2025 has moved onto its next phase.

The campaign was launched by the State government in June to address learning gaps created by the prolonged closure of schools during the pandemic. Ahead of the second term, over 1.21 lakh teachers handling Classes 1 to 3 in government and aided schools underwent training.

The State Council for Educational and Research Training (SCERT) has prepared new material for the second term, which includes student workbooks and a teacher’s handbook.

“During the three-day training, we focussed on the primary objectives of the mission as well as the new material for the second term. The teachers got to engage in micro-teaching and do small demos as well as get their doubts about the coming term clarified,” said an official with the School Education Department.

For the first term, since students were back in school after a long gap, the focus was on creating a learning environment that would drive up engagement levels, prepare them to attend classes again, and concentrate on the needs of the students, the official said.

“Apart from this, in the second term, the teachers will continue to create an immersive experience for students in classrooms — one that is child- centric, need-based and filled with activities,” he said.

New content

Through the training programme, which was held from October 10 to 12 across the State, teachers learnt songs, dances, stories and puppetry which they could use in classrooms. Videos of these were shared by the School Education department on social media.

As a part of the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission, classrooms of Classes 1 to 3 were spruced up. In many schools, teachers decorated the classrooms with charts, colourful posters with educational content, reading corners, and various learning aids.

“As part of the training, we are encouraged to use storytelling, songs, dance, puppetry and arts and crafts to engage students and making learning interesting. There has been a definite increase in their interest and motivation in the classroom,” said S. Premalatha, a primary school teacher. She said that for the second term, teachers are a lot more comfortable and familiar with the content they need to take forward.