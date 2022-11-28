Government school teacher killed in an accident in Tiruvallur

November 28, 2022 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 59-year-old was riding pillion on a two-wheeler and sustained a fall, when her son lost control of the vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old school teacher in Tiruvallur was killed after she fell down from the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on, near Vengathur village on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Shakila Niraimadhi. 

A police official of Tiruvallur district said the victim working as a teacher in a government school near Ramathandalam had gone to an eye hospital for a check-up on her son’s two-wheeler. The victim, riding pillion, fell down after her son lost balance of his two-wheeler on hitting a speed breaker. The victim, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained head injuries and was rushed to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for treatment where she was pronounced brought dead by the hospital authorities.  

The Manavalan Nagar police handed over the body after performing a post mortem, to the family, and are investigating. 

