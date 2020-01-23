Government school students in city participate in student exchange

For twenty students from the Chennai Middle School, MMDA Colony, the green, sprawling campus of the Government Hobart Higher Secondary School, its students and faculty played perfect hosts on Thursday.

The students were visiting the school in Royapettah for a partnership programme under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and had a day filled with interactions and activities.

“We are keen that the students here meet and interact with students from other schools. It is also interesting to see how they adapt and learn in a different environment. There are several positive things that the children can pick up from each other through an interaction like this,” said S. Kanmani, headmistress, Hobart School.

The exchange program initially used to be between government schools in rural and urban areas. But with students in both schools part of the exchange programme from schools in the city, the focus was more on their interaction and camaraderie.

Soon after the students from Chennai Middle School arrived, they joined hands with their hosts and planted trees on the campus. “The school here has a lovely campus and we had a class outdoors as well. We also visited the school’s library and interacted with the teachers here ,” said Mona Varshini, a class 8 student from Chennai Middle School.

The visiting students and faculty were also taken on a field trip to the Amir Mahal on Thursday evening.

Ayesha Siddiqua, a student of the Hobart school, said that twenty of them will be visiting the Chennai Middle School on Friday as a part of the exchange programme. “We're looking forward to visiting their campus and engaging in the activities they have planned for us,” she said.