ADVERTISEMENT

Government school students can now set up bank account via schools

March 05, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to ease the process of accessing scholarships, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that students can open bank accounts through their schools on Monday.

This facility will be available for students of government and government-aided schools joining Class VI in the upcoming academic year.

Students received scholarship and incentive through a Direct Beneficiary Transfer. However, to ease the process, bank accounts can now be created through schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, students applying for the scholarships are required to submit four documents which can now be done via schools. The details for the certificates are taken through the Educational Management Information System. Previously, this was done at e-service centres set up by the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

banking

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US