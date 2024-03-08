GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government sanctions ₹52 lakh for feasibility study for elevated corridor along East Coast Road

The sanction follows the announcement by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in the State Budget 2024-25

March 08, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan
Traffic jams on East Coast Road up to the Uthandi toll plaza are quite common on at least three days a week. Photo: File

Traffic jams on East Coast Road up to the Uthandi toll plaza are quite common on at least three days a week. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for the preparation of a techno-economic feasibility study for the construction of an elevated corridor along East Coast Road (ECR) from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi. The government has provided ₹52 lakh for the same.

The sanction follows the announcement by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in the State Budget 2024-25 to explore the possibility of the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor.

This portion of ECR, which falls under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), is a busy stretch. Due to the growth of the adjacent information technology (IT) corridor, it has been witnessing increased traffic due to residential and entertainment spaces opening. Traffic jams up to the Uthandi toll plaza are quite common on at least three days a week.

With only 30.5 m of right of way available, widening the road is possible only to a certain extent due to prohibitive costs and thick urbanisation. “Widening of ECR has been under way for sometime now. But there have been too many court cases objecting to the same. People also refuse to part with prime property,” a retired Highways engineer said.

The consultant, who will be carrying out the study, will collect data, and prepare the alignment of the elevated corridor and land plan schedule, which shows ownership of properties along the road.

The Highways Department is already in the process of acquiring lands for the construction of an elevated corridor between the Thiruvanmiyur and RTO signals. This was proposed to help ease traffic flow on the stretch, which connects to the IT corridor. The design for this facility has been approved, and in that, provisions have been made for the Valmiki temple, which lies in the middle of the road, and the Marundeeswarar temple.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.