Government reconstitutes COVID-19 Field Support Teams

CHENNAI

09 April 2021 01:45 IST

They will help monitor quarantine and containment areas

The Tamil Nadu government has reconstituted the Field Support Teams, comprising senior IAS officers, District Revenue Officers, police officers and medical officers, in all zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to ensure effective implementation of preventive measures against COVID-19.

The government has directed that the officers concerned should visit specified zones of the GCC in coordination with the Corporation Commissioner to ensure monitoring and prompt contact tracing of COVID-19 patients and other cases on a day-to-day basis, ensure quick sampling, testing and release of results in a time-bound manner, monitor quarantine and containment areas, identify and test symptomatic persons.

The teams will also monitor the delivery of essential supplies in quarantine and containment areas, check the availability of protective medical materials like masks, PPEs and testing kits and their proper use, monitor severe acute respiratory infections and fever cases, ensure proper treatment protocol in COVID-19 isolation beds, care centres and hospitals, including private ones.

The teams will also keep track of the implementation of various Standard Operative Procedures issued by the government, and monitor vaccine administration on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.